Rita Ora Shows Off Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers With Black Tights and a Top From Her New Line

Rita Ora is on the move, again. After stunning in a red Zuhair Murad spring ’18 couture gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, the singer was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport yesterday catching a flight to Dubai, where she’s reportedly performing this weekend.

Keeping things cozy and comfortable for her travels, the superstar styled a black crewneck sweatshirt from her newly-released merch collection Roara Republic with simple black leggings and a pair of “dad” sneakers.

The 27-year-old Brit pulled her casual airport ensemble together with Balenciaga’s ultra-buzzed-about Triple S trainers, as Rita would call them, in the recently restocked “Triple Black” colorway.

Styling the heavily-sought after silhouette, boasting a signature chunky rubber sole and white rope-like laces with matching black socks, all eyes were on her sneakers.

The “For You” songstress, who added white-rimmed frames to her look, is the latest celeb to step out in the high-end style released last year. Hailey Baldwin was photographed wearing the all-white version days ago while Rihanna modeled a neon yellow colorway at the airport last week.

Meanwhile, Ora took to social media to promote her new merch — which includes T-shirts, sweats, hats and more — posting a cheeky snap of her black sweater featuring rainbow letters and the U.K.’s flag to her Instagram story.

