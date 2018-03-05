Rita Moreno, 86, Stunned in the Same Dress She Wore to the Oscars More Than 50 Years Ago

View Slideshow Rita Moreno at the Oscars. Rex Shutterstock

Rita Moreno is a true red carpet star.

More than 50 years later, the “One Day at a Time” actress hit the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in the exact same dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962.

Moreno, who revealed to Vanity Fair earlier Sunday that she’d be wearing the gown she wore when she took home a golden statue for “West Side Story,” presented at tonight’s ceremony.

Rita Moreno at the 2018 Oscars. Rex Shutterstock

The 86-year-old Puerto Rican actress told Ryan Seacrest that the black and gold dress was made from an obi sash from the Philippines, which are traditional garb for Japanese women that accompany their kimonos.

Rita Moreno wears platform sandals. Rex Shutterstock

“I would think that it would tarnish,” Moreno said, speaking of the dresses’ longevity. “It’s been hanging in my closet.”

Accessorizing with long black gloves as she did 56 years ago, the “Singin’ in the Rain” actress replaced the gown’s old high neck with a statement choker for the 2018 Oscars. She completed the look with black platform sandals.

Rock Hudson and Rita Moreno in 1962. Rex Shutterstock

Along with Whoopi Goldberg and Audrey Hepburn, Moreno is known as one of the 12 people in history who have achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

