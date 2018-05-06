Rihanna Shows How to Style Her New Lingerie Line With Two Very Different Looks

Between starring in the new “Ocean’s 8” film, recording new music and designing for her Fenty line, Rihanna is one of the busiest celebrities around. And the star made a stylish impact in New York yesterday ahead of Monday’s Met Gala.

Rihanna’s first fashionable look came as she headed to a dentist’s office. The 30-year-old looked glam for the errand, sporting a lacy cami from her Savage x Fenty line and heavily distressed jeans.

Rihanna makes going to the dentist look chic May 5. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore a pink Marc Jacobs coat with fluffy trim over her cami, completing her look with trendy see-through sandals — a style favored by stars including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid.

Later in the day, Rihanna headed to the private opening of Gucci’s new space in New York’s Soho neighborhood. The “Umbrella” singer looked stylish in an oversized Gucci jacket embroidered with the Yankee logo — which she wore over a sheer shirt and lacy bra from Savage x Fenty — and camouflage pants. For footwear, Rihanna chose hoisery-inspired sandals. She completed her sporty-chic look with a baseball cap.

Rihanna at the opening of Gucci's new SoHo space. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Savage x Fenty drops May 11 and is Rihanna’s first foray into lingerie. The entertainer-turned-designer already has plenty of experience in the fashion and beauty industries, though. Rihanna began producing her successful Fenty x Puma collection in 2014, and in 2017, she launched her Fenty Beauty line, which was lauded for its inclusion of 40 shades. With Savage x Fenty, Rihanna also prioritizes inclusivity: The collection will feature a variety of nude shades.

