Rihanna Celebrates Grammy Win With Rumored Boyfriend at After-Party

By /
rihanna View Slideshow
Rihanna leaving the 1 Oak nightclub in New York.
Splash

Rihanna had a lot of celebrating to do after taking home a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on their song “Loyalty.” And to toast her win, the Fenty Puma designer kicked off at the festivities at 1 Oak club in New York last night with her rumored boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

The 29-year-old artist was spotted leaving the Grammys after-party after reportedly staying out with Jameel until close to 4 a.m.

Related
Of Course Rihanna's Gold Manolo Blahnik Heels at the Grammys Were Custom-Made for Her

RiRi was still clad in her third glamorous ensemble for the night, which included a gold crop top that tied in the front and a long black semisheer printed skirt featuring metallic accents.

rihanna, grammys after party Rihanna leaving the Grammys after-party. Splash

The “Anti” singer also wore an oversized black coat and eye-catching suede black mule sandals bearing a metallic leather multistrand band and a skinny black strap across the toes, courtesy of Aquazzura. A miniature tan bag, bold purple eye shadow and a golden choker that matched her shoes pulled her look together.

rihanna, grammys after party Rihanna in New York. Splash

Meanwhile, Jameel was dressed in casual attire for the evening, wearing a gray T-shirt under a black hoodie with navy trousers and white laceless sneakers.

rihanna and Hassan Jameel, grammys after party The Grammy winner’s rumored boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Splash

Click through to see all the celebrities who hit the 2018 Grammys after-parties.

Want more?

Sza, Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and More Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar Opens the 2018 Grammys in Nike Cortez Sneakers

Rihanna Wears Red Gown and Matching $900 Rhinestone Heels for a Festive Look