Rihanna Celebrates Grammy Win With Rumored Boyfriend at After-Party

Rihanna had a lot of celebrating to do after taking home a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on their song “Loyalty.” And to toast her win, the Fenty Puma designer kicked off at the festivities at 1 Oak club in New York last night with her rumored boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

The 29-year-old artist was spotted leaving the Grammys after-party after reportedly staying out with Jameel until close to 4 a.m.

RiRi was still clad in her third glamorous ensemble for the night, which included a gold crop top that tied in the front and a long black semisheer printed skirt featuring metallic accents.

Rihanna leaving the Grammys after-party. Splash

The “Anti” singer also wore an oversized black coat and eye-catching suede black mule sandals bearing a metallic leather multistrand band and a skinny black strap across the toes, courtesy of Aquazzura. A miniature tan bag, bold purple eye shadow and a golden choker that matched her shoes pulled her look together.

Rihanna in New York. Splash

Meanwhile, Jameel was dressed in casual attire for the evening, wearing a gray T-shirt under a black hoodie with navy trousers and white laceless sneakers.

The Grammy winner’s rumored boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Splash

