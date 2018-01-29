Of Course Rihanna’s Gold Manolo Blahnik Heels at the Grammys Were Custom-Made for Her

View Slideshow Rihanna Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna took it to the tropics for her 2018 Grammy Awards performance Sunday night in New York City. The singer hit the stage along with Bryson Tiller and DJ Khaled to perform hit song “Wild Thoughts.”

And Rihanna’s sultry Grammy style was purely custom-made. The singer turned to her constant go-to and frequent collaborator Manolo Blahnik to create her onstage shoes: a pair of gold snake d’Orsay heels with an ankle strap,

She then paired the pumps with a custom Adam Selman pink fringe dress. The sparkling asymmetrical frock was detailed with 275,000 Swarovski crystals.

For more glitz, Rihanna completed the ensemble with glittery stockings by French brand Cervin and a pink flower in her hair.

Rihanna performing “Wild Thoughts” onstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

A close-up of Rihanna’s custom Manolo Blahnik heels she wore onstage at the 2018 Grammys. Rex Shutterstock

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna picked up her ninth Grammy award — this time with Kendrick Lamar for their song “Loyalty” in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category.

While Rihanna skipped the event’s red carpet, we didn’t have to wait long to see her outfit. To accept the honor, she donned a Alexandre Vauthier couture look that came straight from the fall ’16 runway collection. The monochromatic look featured a chocolate brown patent leather trench coat with matching gloves and thigh-high stiletto boots.

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar onstage at the 2018 Grammys accepting their award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Rex Shutterstock

And for her third outfit of the night, Rihanna was spotted celebrating her Grammy victories at 1 Oak Nightclub wearing black suede mule sandals by Aquazzura paired with a long black printed skirt and a shimmering top.

Rihanna leaving the Grammys after-party. Splash

