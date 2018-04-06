Rihanna’s Sultry Minidress and Gold Sandals Turned Heads at Fenty Beauty’s Launch Party

Rihanna is known for her seductive style — and she brought the heat at the Sephora Loves Fenty Beauty launch last night in Milan putting plenty of attention on her legs wearing a sultry dress and high heels.

The “Pon de Replay” singer sported a strapless black, leather Versace minidress with a wide black belt that had a fancy baroque gold buckle. Rihanna accessorized with sky-high, gold Tom Ford ankle-strap sandals, revealing a white pedicure.

Rihanna at the Milan launch of Fenty Beauty's new collection April 5. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna — who designs apparel and shoes of her own under the Fenty x Puma label — accessorized with chunky gold and diamond bracelets and rings, which matched her gold-colored manicure, adding a blingy element to her understated ensemble.

For makeup, Rihanna opted for a glowy, spring-ready look. She chose a brownish-pink lip color with a bit of sparkle, sporting subtle eye shadow and a touch of blush. For hair, Rihanna sported long, dark locks, which hung in waves around her face.

The 30-year-old began her makeup collection in 2017 under LVMH’s Kendo Brands, and in the time since, Fenty Beauty has gained loyal fans. The collection, which is for both men and women, gained particular attention for featuring 40 shades of foundation, offering a wider variety of shades than competing makeup brands.

The “Fairy Bomb” glittering pom pom and “Body Lava” luminizer from the Beach Please collection come out today.

