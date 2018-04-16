Rihanna Rocks Out to Beyoncé at Coachella Wearing Y/Project’s Wild Ugg Collaboration

Leave it to Rihanna to rock thigh-high Uggs at Coachella.

“Extra af #chella,” the singer-turned-designer captioned her first post Sunday featuring her head-to-toe Y/Project look, including outrageous stiletto boots in collaboration with Ugg for fall ’18.

The snap was from the night before, when she showed off the brand’s sheer camel dress and matching heeled over-the-knee boots in the front row during Beyoncé’s performance at the beloved Indio, Calif., musical festival.

extra af. #chella18 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

After Glenn Martens debuted Ugg boots at his Y/Project men’s show in January, the Belgium-born creative director took the classic 2000s style to new heights, quite literally, when he sent high-heeled sheepskin boots down the runway for his women’s collection at Paris Fashion Week last month. They came in both chestnut and black colorways, with a pointed toe and hiker sole.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen the Fenty Puma designer sport Uggs. Earlier this year, Rihanna was spotted catching a flight in the brand’s classic shearling-lined short chestnut boot as well as a $7,900 Gucci patched down jacket.

Related News Justin Bieber Channels Matthew McConaughey at Coachella with Hawaiian Prints and More Pregnant Cardi B Pays Homage to TLC, Twerks in Chunky Platform Boots at Coachella

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

Moreover, the 30-year-old “Needed Me” singer added her own flair to the tan ensemble with an assortment of eye-catching accessories, including a Gucci headband, several rings, a gold chain necklace and an assortment of sparkly bracelets.

Y / Project fall '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

The Craziest Men’s Shoes From Paris: Thigh-High Uggs, Trash Bag Boots & Platform Sneakers

Coachella Diary Day 2: Rihanna, Moschino, Revolve and Levi’s Bring More Heat to the Desert

Rihanna’s Sultry Minidress and Gold Sandals Turned Heads at Fenty Beauty’s Launch Party