Happy 30th Birthday, Rihanna: A Look Back at the Singer’s Best Shoe Style

Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna fashion range launch during London Fashion Week in September 2017. Rex Shutterstock

It’s the big 3-0 for Rihanna. Today, the singer celebrates a major birthday milestone — and what better way to commemorate her 20s than with a bold red lip, millennial pink sunnies and an oversized shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “I Hate Rihanna”?

Kicking off Pisces season, the Barbadian beauty took to Instagram Stories to show off the shirt (now sold out at the Red Bull Arts New York gift shop), with a smaller print reading, “Don’t trust anyone under 30.” She captioned the photo with a hilarious jab at her wild and spirited nature: “last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20’s”.

Rihanna posts a birthday message on Instagram Stories. Courtesy of Instagram

In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a closer look at the musician-turned-designer-turned-beauty-icon’s shoe style. RiRi’s been known to sport everything from comfy-casual pairs on her way out to the club — like her very own Fenty Puma Creepers — to the most extravagant footwear pairings. Case in point: These $1,340 ivory crystal-embellished Gucci logo G socks paired with sleek white pointed backless kitten heels.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Or perhaps these 4-inch stiletto ankle boots from Kendall Miles, expertly married with skinny jeans and an oversized purple faux fur zip-up coat from her Fenty Puma spring ’17 collection.

Friday Vibe…❄ #Rihanna #FentYxPuma A post shared by R9💽 (@robyninspired) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

As expected, the nine-time Grammy Award winner and FN’s 2016 Shoe of the Year awardee is as much a sartorial daredevil as she is a chart-topping R&B queen. Click through to see Rihanna’s craziest footwear moments, and take a look at her inimitable clubbing style.

