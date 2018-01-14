A Look at Newlywed Ricky Martin’s Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Ricky Martin performing in Italy in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Ricky Martin seems to be everywhere right now, from the red carpet at the Golden Globes to the premiere of FX’s Versace series, where he revealed to E! that he officially tied the knot with partner Jwan Yosef.

That said, the Grammy-award winning artist has always had his own sense of style, whether he’s on stage, at an event or just out for a stroll.

Scroll down for a look at the newlywed’s fashion evolution, from just last week all the way back to the late 1990s.

Before hitting the Globes with his new husband, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer stepped out solo for the 5th Annual Gold Meets Golden event, wearing a crisp gray suit over a white T-shirt with brown lace-up dress shoes featuring a thick scalloped sole.

Ricky Martin steps out before the Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

In November, Martin and Yosef, who began dating in 2016, suited up for a charity event in Hollywood. Sporting matching scruffy faces, the pair both rocked black tuxedos with bow ties and classic black oxfords.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef suit up. Splash

Throwing it back to 2014, the singer — who plays the late Gianni Versace’s longtime partner, Antonio D’Amico, on the upcoming season of “American Crime Story” — stepped out in an all-white ensemble, complete with chunky white shoes for the World Music Awards.

Ricky Martin on the red carpet in all white. Rex Shutterstock

Showing off his casual style for a Lakers game in 2011, Martin wore a simple black tee with jeans and a pair of eye-catching neon green-and-black sneakers.

Ricky Martin heads to a Lakers game in 2011. Rex Shutterstock

Opting for a tight black T-shirt again — this time for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2005 — the Puerto Rican-born star dressed in jeans and heavy black boots.

Ricky Martin at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2005. Rex Shutterstock

Showing off his on-stage style, a messy-haired Martin wore a black cutoff T-shirt with belted leather pants and bulky square-toe boots for a performance in 2003.

Martin on stage in 2003. Rex Shutterstock

Photographed at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in 1997, the “La Bomba” singer relaxed in brown sandals, khakis and blue shirt.

Martin wearing sandals at home in 1997. Rex Shutterstock

