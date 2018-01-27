Hailee Steinfeld, Justine Skye & More All Basically Wore the Same Thing to This Pre-Grammys Party

View Slideshow (L-R): Justine Skye, Hailey Baldwin and Hailee Steinfeld at the Republic Records' Pre-Grammys Party in New York Jan. 26. Getty Images

Celebrities aplenty — including Hailee Steinfeld and Hailey Baldwin — stepped out to Republic Records’ Pre-Grammys Party at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., yesterday.

Teensy black dresses and boots emerged as a popular style choice among event attendees, including Steinfeld. The 21-year-old sported a sequin-covered dress with a sheer underlay, which she paired with an oversized coat and black booties.

Hailee Steinfeld wears a shiny dress and black booties. Getty Images

Justine Skye also got the “black dress and boots” memo. The songstress hit the red carpet in a black minidress and striped blazer, completing her look with thigh-high boots and tiny sunglasses.

Justine Skye hits the red carpet in a black minidress and thigh-high boots. Getty Images

Shanina Shaik too sported a black minidress, choosing a shiny, off-the-shoulder frock with an asymmetrical hemline. Shaik teamed her dress with pointy-toe thigh-highs.

Shanina Shaik wears an off-the-shoulder minidress and thigh-highs. Getty Images

Iggy Azalea put a sultry spin on the LBD and thigh-high pairing, choosing a see-through top that revealed black lingerie and a leathery miniskirt. The rapper finished her look with an embellished blazer and lace-up boots.

Iggy Azalea poses in a see-through shirt, miniskirt and thigh-high boot Getty Images

But not everyone wore all-black. Hailey Baldwin stepped out in a Barbie pink cropped button-down and semisheer pants, opting for a bold look as she entered the venue.

While actresses sported black dresses as part of the Time’s Up Movement at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, there is no such plan for a similarly themed dress code at the Grammy Awards tomorrow. Singers wishing to signify their support for the movement will instead wear white roses — which might explain why so many stars opted for black dresses Friday night.

