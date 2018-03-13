Reese Witherspoon Shines in Metallic Heels at London Premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Reese Witherspoon at the London premiere of her new Disney movie, "A Wrinkle in Time." Rex Shutterstok

Reese Witherspoon has hopped across the pond this week to promote her latest project, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Walking the red carpet on Tuesday evening at the Disney film’s London premiere, the actress looked chic in a pale blue minidress decorated with a studded design along the hem. She accessorized with a pair of shimmery silver Christian Louboutin Nosy T-bar heels featuring clear PVC accents along the vamp.

Reese Witherspoon at the London premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time.” Rex Shutterstock

Witherspoon had an adorable twin moment with her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, who joined her at the premiere. The teen also wore a flirty minidress, which she topped off with simple black mesh peep-toe pumps. Adding an element of surprise, one of her shoes was decorated with a small red lips charm.

Witherspoon had a twin moment with her teen daughter, Ava. Rex Shutterstock

It’s been a whirlwind trip to London for Witherspoon so far. Following a girls’ night out with costars Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling at The Chiltern Firehouse on Monday, the star was spotted leaving her hotel early this morning to make another round of publicity appearances.

She delivered a welcome dose of spring in a pretty floral print dress paired with a plaid wool coat by AlexaChung. She topped off her look with Stella Luna’s Indispensable suede ankle-strap pumps in a rich shade of taupe.

Reese Witherspoon wears Stella Luna heels in London this morning. Splash News

Winfrey, also photographed departing her hotel this morning, looked elegant in a billowing white coat worn over a tan belted shirtdress. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, and she accessorized with oversized cat-eye sunglasses and a playful pair of Mary Jane kitten heels. The shoes were decorated with colorful jewel embellishments on the straps and studs across the toes, adding a touch of twinkle to her understated outfit.

Oprah Winfrey seen leaving her hotel in London. Splash News

Last evening, Winfrey, Witherspoon and Kaling sat down for a TV interview on BBC’s “The One Show” and touched on a few fun topics, including the thrill they got from being turned into Barbie dolls — well, their “A Wrinkle in Time” characters, that is.

“I’m going to give it a special place in my house,” Winfrey told hosts Angellica Bell and Matt Baker. “I grew up as a young girl who couldn’t afford Barbie dolls, so to have a Barbie doll in the image of your character is really fun.”

Winfrey also once again put a pin in the ongoing rumors that she’s eyeing a presidential run. “I will not be running — it’s not happening,” she said. “It feels very life affirming that I have lived my life in such a way that people have enough respect and trust and confidence in me that I could do that. But I don’t want to ruin my life.”