This Storied Brand Is the New ‘It’ Shoe on the Red Carpet This Awards Season

For many years, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin have ruled the red carpet shoe game. So it’s refreshing to see that in the early days of 2018, A-list actresses are finally experimenting a bit more. The new ‘it’ brand of the moment? French label Roger Vivier.

In the past week alone, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Margot Robbie have all picked Vivier for major shoe moments at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. The best part? The looks we’re seeing are bold and unexpected, styles that really make a statement.

For example, last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Witherspoon wore the brand’s Feathers swirl sandal. Feather-adorned designs are a favorite of Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni, who artfully combined the fabric with the house’s iconic buckle for this memorable shoe.

Reese Witherspoon in Vivier’s Feathers sandal. Rex Shutterstock

At the Golden Globes a few nights earlier, Kerry Washington joined the hundreds of actresses coming together to support the #Timesup movement. The “Scandal” star’s Vivier zip-up mesh booties, bedazzled in crystals and pearl flowers, were the perfect complement to her high-slit black Prabal Gurung gown. The shoes were an edgy and unconventional choice — and they were also the night’s best.

Kerry Washington wears Roger Vivier mesh booties on the red carpet. Rex/Shutterstock

Buzzy “I, Tonya” star and Globe Best Actress winner Margot Robbie went with a more classic style that night — Vivier’s Sin RV Strass ankle-strap sandals. The look, in step with the current logo craze, features gold RV initials. Robbie also chose a Roger Vivier clutch for her big night, and Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss and Greta Gerwig carried the brand’s bags down the red carpet too.

Margot Robbie in Gucci and Roger Vivier shoes at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

And “Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern helped the brand trend again last night when she carried a Vivier clutch.

There’s no question the label is having a major moment in Hollywood. Will it continue? Stay tuned.

Click through the gallery to see the spring ’18 Roger Vivier collection.