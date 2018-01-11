This Is Why Reba McEntire Owns 80-Plus Boots

Reba McEntire adds her name to a Justin Boot collection. Courtesy of brand

Queen of country Reba McEntire continues to spread her wings, this time with a signature collection of footwear.

As FN previously reported, the award-winning singer is back in the shoe game. The music icon just launched her newest endeavor — the Reba by Justin collection of women’s lifestyle looks, which debuted during the holiday season. The boots will sell at select Western retailers, boutiques and department stores, and are priced at $60 to $380.

According to McEntire (who years ago had a celebrity-licensing deal with Caleres), comfort rules when it comes to her shoes these days. “I’m too old for really, really high heels,” she said. “When I wear high heels, I’m uncomfortable and unsure. I wear confidence with my boots.”

Reba by Justin Western boot Courtesy of brand

Boots can often be spotted under her evening gowns on the red carpet. And McEntire likely will be wearing them to the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards this month, where she’s nominated for best roots gospel album for “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope.”

Here, McEntire shares how she channels her feelings through fashion and music.

How do you define your personal style?

“I like [clothes] to look good, so when people see me, they say, ‘Boy, she looks good.’ It’s not that, wow, those boots stand out or those jeans stand out, or those are some big earrings. I like it to be a good look that’s complementary and not distracting in any way.”

What are your go-to shoe styles?

“Comfort looks and something I can wear all day. If I’m not wearing boots, I’m wearing tennis shoes. I was also a rodeo barrel racer as a kid. When these racers get through running barrels and get back to the trailer, they usually want to take their boots off and put on tennis shoes to drive home or kick around.”

Reba by Justin boot with embroidery. Courtesy of brand

How many boots do you have, and where do you keep them?

“I have over 80 pairs and had a special closet and shelves made. I measured how tall my boots were, since I wanted four to each section. [However], I’ve had to put some on top of the [shelving] because I found more [boots] in my closet.”

You have the Reba clothing line with Dillard’s. What expertise from that did you apply to the shoe collection?

“I’m very hands-on. I’ve had my clothing line for 11 years, know what I want and how to express it. While I didn’t go to shoe factories or start sketching, the [Justin] team showed me [ideas] and I’d say what I liked. I expressed the comfort issue to the designers [to ensure] the shoes would be more enjoyable for the consumer.”

How does the Justin collection work with your apparel?

“I have a lot of skirts and long dresses. Women love to wear the dresses to weddings and festive functions. The cowboy boots go right along with them as well as with the jeans in my denim program.”

Reba McEntire teams up with Justin Boot for holiday collection. Courtesy of brand

You’re nominated for another Grammy this year. What award are you most proud of?

“My CMA award in 1984 for female vocalist of the year. It was my first.”

Over the years, you’ve collaborated with many singers. Who are among your favorites?

“I can think of Lonnie Hicks, Brooks & Dunn, Vince Gill and Amy Grant. I’ve gotten to do duet projects with Don Henley, Carole King, Kelly Clarkson, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood. These people are talented and my friends. To work with people that you like is so much fun.”

Why do you think country music resonates with people globally?

“It’s relatable. After a show, people in the audience say, ‘You wrote that song just for me.’ Although I don’t write very much of my songs, if that song touched their heart, I’ve done my job.”