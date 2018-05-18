What You Need to Know About Ralph & Russo Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is set to wed Prince Harry tomorrow, and the world is abuzz about all the details, namely the dress the future duchess will wear when she walks down the aisle.

While there’s been no official confirmation from Kensington Palace, multiple reports suggest that she’ll be wearing a design by London atelier Ralph & Russo. The dress is said to be worth about 100,000 pounds ($135,000) and will presumably, be paid for by the royal family.

It would make a lot sense if the bride-to-be did wear Ralph & Russo, seeing as she wore a dress from the luxury British fashion house for her official engagement portrait with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in official engagement portrait. CREDIT: Alexi Lubomirski

To that end, FN is here to give you the lowdown on the design duo that makes up the fashion company founded in 2007. For one, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo are a real-life couple. But professionally, Ralph serves as the brand’s creative director, while Russo manages the business side.

The small atelier has grown significantly since launching more than 10 years ago, and the partners were featured on Fortune‘s 2013 list of the 40 most successful businesspeople under 40.

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo at their fall '18 presentation in February. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last year, Ralph & Russo was invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture to join the world’s top ateliers such as Chanel and Versace in showing its collections at Paris Couture Week.

Not only does the celebrity-loved brand serve international clientele, as seen on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival or during awards season, but they’re known for using bold embellishments, beading and 3-D details.

