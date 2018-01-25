If Only We All Looked Like Priyanka Chopra When We Run Errands

Priyanka Chopra Rex Shutterstock

After hitting the Sundance Film Festival this week, Priyanka Chopra is back in New York and looking like a chic snow bunny.

The “Quantico” star — who was in Park City, Utah, promoting her latest film, “A Kid Like Jake” — was spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday running errands in a head-turning white getup.

The 35-year-old actress hit the pavement bundled up in a crisp white winter coat paired with faded jeans cuffed at the ankles and white sky-high white leather stiletto boots (one of the biggest shoe trends of last year).

Priyanka back in NYC today #priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on Jan 24, 2018 at 3:09pm PST

With her hands casually tucked into the pockets of her pants, the star pulled her look together with sleek aviator shades.

Just the day before, Chopra hit the red carpet for the premiere of the movie, which follows the story of a married couple (Claire Danes and Jim Parsons) who are parents of a son who “prefers Cinderella to G.I. Joe.”

Posing on the red carpet with Leo James, who looked adorable red patent leather boots, the “Baywatch” actress wore towering black suede platform ankle booties.

Chopra and co-star Leo James. Rex Shutterstock

