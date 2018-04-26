Priyanka Chopra Soars in Gianvito Rossi PVC Heels Two Days in a Row

Proof that the PVC shoe trend might be here to stay? Just take a look at Priyanka Chopra.

In the past two days, the actress made back-to-back TV appearances flaunting the see-through style, which has seen runways from Chanel to Balmain this spring.

But that’s not all: Through her footwear choices, Chopra also made it pretty clear — no pun intended — that she’s got a thing for a certain designer. Gianvito Rossi was the name behind both iterations, the latest of which she wore today at Good Morning America, where the actress debuted a spring-ready ensemble complete with a bright yellow and fuchsia floral dress, hot pink top-handle mini-trunk by Stalvey and retro cat-eye frames.

Despite the vibrant palette, Chopra’s emerald satin peep-toe stilettos still appeared front and center.

Priyanka Chopra at Good Morning America. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The night before, Chopra stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon donning another pair of the designer’s shoes — this time, a pink leather PVC mule that complemented the prism of sequins scattered over her long-sleeve turtleneck blouse, which she tucked into an ankle-length denim skirt. (Once again, the shoes still managed to shine.)

Priyanka Chopra at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In other news, the Quantico star also reportedly confirmed that she will be watching her good friend Meghan Markle walk down the aisle in her royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.

Want more?

Gianvito Rossi Proves Again Why He’s One of the Most Powerful Shoe Designers Today

If Only We All Looked Like Priyanka Chopra When We Run Errands