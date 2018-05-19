Princess Charlotte Steals the Show Again

Princess Charlotte has stolen the show again. Whenever the adorable only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton makes an appearance, she turns heads and royal fans buzz about her sweetness. And today at the wedding of the year, Charlotte, 3, captured hearts all over again.

Arriving at the nuptials of her uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the toddler showed off an ivory silk radzimir dress designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who also designed the bride’s gown.

A flower crown featuring white roses — courtesy of florist Philippa Craddock — and coordinating white Aquazzura Mary Janes polished off the youngster’s look for the special occasion.

Princess Charlotte. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

After the ceremony, held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the little princess stood on the steps while holding her mother’s hand and giving the crowd her already-famous wave.

Charlotte made waves (pun intended) just month when she debuted the sweet gesture on her way to meet new baby brother Prince Louis at a London hospital.

Princess Charlotte gives a sweet wave to the crowd. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte held hands with another bridesmaid as she accompanied Meghan Markle on her walk down the aisle with 4-year-old brother Prince George in tow serving as a pageboy.

