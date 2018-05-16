Here’s What Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be Doing During the Royal Wedding

As the days tick down to Saturday’s much-anticipated royal wedding, Kensington Palace has revealed the official roles that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play during their uncle Prince Harry’s nuptials with Meghan Markle.

The palace this morning released a statement announcing that 3-year-old Charlotte will serve as a bridesmaid and 4-year-old George will serve as a page boy during the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. These are the same roles that the siblings performed during maternal aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 marriage to financier James Matthews. As expected, their newborn brother, Prince Louis — who will be just shy of a month old on Saturday — reportedly will not be at the wedding.

Prince George serves as a page boy in his aunt Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte wears a cream dress with Mary Janes at Pippa Middleton's wedding. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

Other children joining them in the bridal party include the three offspring of Markle’s best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney: Brian and John, both 7, and Ivy, 4. The Toronto-based family was spotted this morning arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport ahead of this weekend’s festivities. Markle’s goddaughters, Remi (6) and Rylan Litt (7), and Harry’s goddaughters, Florence van Custom (3) and Zalie Warren (2), will join Charlotte as bridesmaids. Harry’s 6-year-old godson, Jasper Dyer, will round out the page boys.

Related News Fergie Rides NYC Subway During Major Storm in Glam Sheer Suit and Gold Heels Bella Hadid Goes Sophisticated on Top, Casual on Bottom in Cannes

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Just like at Middleton’s wedding, the youngest Windsors are sure to steal some of the spotlight. As the world waits to see what the famous siblings wear on the big day, click here to see our suggestions for snazzy shoes for the ceremony.

Want more?

How to Watch the 2018 Royal Wedding for Free Online

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Look Adorable on Visit to See Their New Baby Brother

The Designers Meghan Markle Will Likely Wear on Her Wedding Day & How She’ll Break Tradition