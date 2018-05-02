Happy 3rd Birthday, Princess Charlotte: See How She Has Stolen the World’s Hearts With Her Style

Princess Charlotte has captured hearts around the world. With her adorable floral dresses that almost immediately sell out. Along with her classic Mary Janes, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is arguably one of the most stylish toddlers around.

In celebration of the little princess’ third birthday today, which comes just over a week after baby brother Prince Louis’ birth, FN is taking a look at some of her most noteworthy fashion moments thus far.

After appearing in a dress by Little Alice London during a hospital visit to meet the royal couple’s third child on April 23, the tiny frock featuring puffed sleeves, a Peter Pan collar, and a pretty blue floral print almost immediately sold out.

Prince William returns to the Lindo Wing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte wowed the crowds as she gave an expert royal wave while rocking the nearly $62 dress designed by Alice Avenel, an old friend of Middleton’s.

The youngster’s look was complete with a navy cardigan, a blue ribbon, and simple black leather Mary Janes worn with scalloped white socks.

Princess Charlotte gives fans a wave. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the princess made headlines when Kensington Palace shared a set of photos taken by Kate Middleton on her first day of school earlier this year.

In the snapshots, the then 2-year-old looked sweet-as-can-be in a double-breasted burgundy Razorbil wool coat from one of London’s leading children’s fashion shops, Amaia, paired with $12 gray tights from the same brand and matching red shoes.

The leather Mary Jane style boasting a rubber sole and buckle closure from Doña Carmen perfectly pulled together the little royal’s outfit for the special occasion. Charlotte also donned a red bow in her hair, a pale pink knit scarf and a pink backpack featuring a horse print design from Cath Kidston.

Princess Charlotte photohprahed by Kate Middleton on her first day of school. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last summer during a royal visit to Germany, the sleepy-looking toddler stole the show in a pink print dress featuring a signature smock style and Dona Carmen shoes.

Princess Charlotte visiting Germany with mom Kate Middleton. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During the same trip, the little royal wore another blue dress with a white lace band across the chest, a peter pan collar and short puffy sleeves. Blue Dona Carmen Mary Janes, white socks, and blue hair clip pulled things together.

Princess Charlotte smelling flowers in Germany. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last summer, FN reported that according to valuation consultancy Brand Finance, Princess Charlotte will boost the U.K. economy by an estimated staggering $4.5 billion over her lifetime. And that’s not accounting for the rest of the world, which is just as fascinated with her style.

For more of Princess Charlotte’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

