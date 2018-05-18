Check Out the New FN!

Princess Beatrice Loves to Wear Crazy Hats With Fierce Heels at Fancy Weddings

By Allie Fasanella
bea
With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just one day away, the internet is abuzz with what attendees might wear at the highly anticipated ceremony.

Princess Beatrice has a history of making quite the statement with her hats and heels when stepping out for the numerous occasions that require them. The cousin of Prince William and Harry, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank this year, often has fun with her ensembles, from head to toe.

Here, attending Chloe Delevingne’s nuptials to Louis Buckworth in 2007 with her mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, she donned an eye-catching white feather- and bow-embellished hat with a black and white dress and black pointy patent leather Louboutins.

princess eugenie, princess beatrice, duchess sarah ferguson
(L-R) Princess Beatrice with mother Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and sister Priness Eugenie.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A year later in 2008 at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, the now 29-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew turned heads in a wild butterfly ensemble complete with a colorful frock and embellished hat.

princess eugenie, princess beatrice, prince andrew
Princess Beatrince with father Prince Andrew and sister Princess Eugenie.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, Princess Beatrice made waves in a nude Philip Treacy hat that the Internet compared to an octopus and something that resembled the female reproductive system. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II paired the avant-garde topper with nude a Valentino Couture spring ’11 coat and matching ankle-strap pumps.

Kate William Royal Wedding Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice wearing a Philip Treacy hat, a Valentino Couture spring '11 coat and strappy nude pumps at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

See more of Princess Beatrice’s most head-turning hats and heels.

