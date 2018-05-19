Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Surprise in Understated Looks for Royal Wedding

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are wearing understated dress and hat pairings as they attend their cousin Prince Harry’s wedding today — a marked contrast compared with the ornate looks they chose for Prince William’s big day in 2011.

Princess Beatrice is donning a teal colored dress with long sleeves and a full skirt. She is covering her hair in a simple headdress that matches her dress and carries a purse in the same shade, sporting nude heels for a springlike look.

Princess Beatrice wears a teal dress with nude pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is wearing a ’60s-inspired ensemble, sporting a pale blue minidress with a high neckline and a white cap. For footwear, the princess sports studded heels in silver for a metallic pop.

Princess Eugenie in a pale blue dress and silver pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The dress code on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitation dictates that women attendees sport “day dresses and hats” — and guests are expected to wear closed-toed, low-heeled pumps for the festivities. Both princesses’ looks perfectly adhere to those guidelines.

In contrast to their understated looks today, the sisters opted for bold hats to accompany their dresses at the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton — and the internet had mixed reactions to their looks. The pair faced some internet trolls who insulted their elaborate hats.

Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice attend Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

