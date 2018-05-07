The Royal Hand-Me-Downs You Might Have Missed in New Photos of Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a frequent recycler of clothes. The newly minted mom of three has repeatedly made royal appearances rocking the same styles, from her coats to her shoes. So it’s no wonder that Princess Charlotte and baby brother Prince Louis are wearing hand-me-downs in the recently released photos of the two.

In the shot, shared by Kensington Palace on May 2, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is dressed in a sweet navy cardigan previously worn by her older brother, Prince Geroge.

Princess Charlotte plants a sweet kiss on Prince Louis' head. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The little prince wore the sweater from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, which retailed for $52, in a 2016 photo taken by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz of Queen Elizabeth with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to commemorate her 90th birthday.

Additionally, little Louis is wearing the same white jumper from Spanish brand Irulea that Charlotte wore in her first official portraits with Prince George in 2015.

Prince George holding Princess Charlotte in 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Both photos were snapped by Middleton, who has taken to releasing images of her children to celebrate important milestones in their lives, such as the first days of nursery school for both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis April 23 and announced his full name, Louis Arthur Charles, April 27.

