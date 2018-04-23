Prince George and Princess Charlotte Look Adorable on Visit to See Their New Baby Brother

Prince William returns to the Lindo Wing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It’s a big day for the royals, who celebrated the arrival of Kate Middleton’s third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a baby boy at St. Mary’s Hospital in London — and taking their big-sibling duties seriously, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also turned up at the Lindo Wing to visit their new baby brother.

Looking every bit a proud father, Prince William swung by Kensington Palace following the birth of his child to pick up George, who was still dressed in his school uniform, and Charlotte, who donned a petite, spring-appropriate floral dress under a blue cardigan. The little prince paired his attire with classic black penny loafers, while the princess wore simple Mary Janes and scalloped white socks.

Kensington Palace also shared a look at the happy family:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother. pic.twitter.com/rfX9rsdJhU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

It was only three years ago that now-4-year-old George re-enacted a similar scene, meeting sister Charlotte for the first time. Following the newborn’s birth, Charlotte made history as the first royal to retain her claim to the throne despite the newborn’s gender, as stated in a revision to the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013. Middleton’s latest family addition is now fifth in line to the throne.

