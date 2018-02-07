You Can Now Dance in Prince’s Shoes for $30,000

Prince performs at the Orange Bowl during his Purple Rain tour in Miami. Rex Shutterstock

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to walk in Prince’s shoes, you’re in luck. Memorabilia from the music legend’s life and career are going up for auction on two separate occasions in the coming months.

From Feb. 8 to 15, Boston-based RR Auction house will offer more than 200 items from the Purple One’s collection, including a fittingly purple piano, a Sennheiser microphone he used during the 1985 “Purple Rain” tour and even a draft of the lyrics to his pop single “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” which the artist scribbled on paper watermarked with his name, and is expected to go for about $10,000.

Another event, titled “Music Icons: Property From the Life and Career of Prince,” is scheduled to be hosted by Julien’s Auction on May 18 at the Hard Rock Cafe New York in Times Square, where bids will be made on the late superstar’s signature wardrobe and keepsakes, such as a two-piece Devoré costume from the movie “Under the Cherry Moon,” a 2002 Schecter “White Cloud” electric guitar in the likeness of his “Purple Rain” instrument as well as Versace and Prada clothing, jewelry and record awards. (Last November, the auction house had a bidding war that led to the $700,000 sale of a Prince guitar, reportedly the highest price ever paid for one of the performer’s guitars.)

Our favorite among the listings? A pair of custom boots made by The City Cobbler, with the singer’s iconic “Love Symbol” for zippers, along with a matching ensemble from his 1997 Jam of the Year tour — each of which is estimated to go for $30,000.

Prince made a posthumous appearance this past weekend at the Super Bowl. He passed away at his Paisley Park compound in Carver County, Minn., on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57.

