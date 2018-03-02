Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump in Skintight Dress With Reeboks

Khloé Kardashian shows off growing baby bump while shopping in L.A. Splash News

Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting the fact that she’s eight months pregnant slow her down.

Despite looking nearly ready to pop, the 33-year-old reality star has been keeping up with sisters Kim and Kourtney on their getaway to Tokyo this week.

More than that, the youngest Kardashian sister’s vacation style has been on-point, from sporting a sparkling minidress courtesy of Ralph Lauren’s fall ’17 collection to repping Yeezy Tubular camo thigh-high boots.

Her bump has grown so much! 😍🤰 A post shared by KARDASHIANS (@kuwtknavy) on Mar 2, 2018 at 10:24am PST

And yesterday, Khloé styled gray-blue Reebok Workout Plus sneakers with a skintight jersey dress in the same shade. A leopard print duster coat completed her head-turning ensemble.

Taking in the sights with her two sisters, the “Revenge Body” star — who is expecting a son with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — can be seen walking with her hand resting on her baby bump.

Khloé’s shoe style since revealing she’s pregnant with her first child has consisted of plenty of styles from brother-in-law Kanye West, including the ultrapopular Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers and nude lace-up ankle booties.

Kardashian has stepped out in shoes from her favorite Olgana Paris as well as other high-end brands like Givenchy, Louboutin and Tom Ford.

