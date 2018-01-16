Pregnant Kate Middleton Recycles Pink Mulberry Coat & Favorite Tod’s Pumps For Appearance with Prince William

View Slideshow Kate Middleton visiting the city of Coventry. Rex Shutterstock

In another royal appearance, Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit the English city of Coventry today.

For the occasion, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge — who is expecting her third child with the prince this spring — wore her go-to bright pink double-breasted coat from Mulberry. And to keep the focus on her statement topper, the 36-year-old mom of two smartly chose to style it with pared-back pairings, like opaque black stockings and her favorite black Tod’s suede pumps.

As for accessories, Middleton carried a black clutch, also from English brand Mulberry, and wore matching gloves, along with Kiki McDonough pale pink drop earrings.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Coventry. Rex Shutterstock

The duchess’ choice of footwear doesn’t come as a surprise, as she’s been seen wearing the pointy-toe block-heeled style from the Italian luxury brand constantly as of late (she last reached for them on Christmas day). A fan of Tod’s, the royal can often be seen sporting a leather fringe buckle loafer pump from the label as well.

Known for recycling her fashion, Kate also wore the same pink coat twice while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Tod’s heels. Rex Shutterstock

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess were greeted by hundreds of children from the local Sacred Heart School, receiving flowers and more.

For more of Kate Middleton’s winter style, check out the gallery.

