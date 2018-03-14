How Kate Middleton’s Head-to-Toe Styling Tricks Work With Her Pregnancy

View Slideshow Kate Middleton's expecting her third child. Rex Shutterstock

An official announcement on Sept. 4 by Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton is due to have her third child with Prince William.

As her baby bump continues to grow, the Duchess of Cambridge’s style remains the same — no matter her size — through clever hacks that are easy to replicate. It’s a maneuver that can help someone self-edit her outfits to control when and where she wants to reveal her pregnancy growth, as well as maintain consistency in style for those who want to wear what’s already in their closet and remain comfortable.

Drawing Attention Upward

Middleton creates visual length by drawing attention upward with black-on-black from the legs down. During a visit to an addiction treatment center she opened this month in Wickford, England, she opted for black hosiery with matching pointy pumps — and a thin heel (unfortunately, it got caught in a street grate). Middleton continued the effect with her royal blue Ellory coat from Goat that incorporated thick stitching around the closure, adding lines that moved up toward her neckline. Bow detail around the collar provided attention toward her face. The duchess is fond of the coat and shoe silhouettes.

Kate Middleton wears an Ellory coat from Goat and black pointy pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton’s black hosiery and matching heels. Rex Shutterstock

High Heels and Low Hemlines

During a royal visit in February to Norway, Middleton showed the effect of elongating the upper portion of her body. The duchess’ maroon coat had a duo of large metallic buttons that were incorporated from her chest down to her belly. The structure of the coat featured angular flap pockets that helped create a structural look that split the appearance of her midsection in three spaces. The coat was cinched slightly above the waistline, and its skirt was flared below her knees at the bottom. She completed the outfit with her go-to Tod’s black suede pumps that had a chunky, tall block heel for comfort on her feet and a boost in height — better to not cut off the length of her enviable legs.

Kate Middleton wears Tod’s black suede pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Bold Patterns and Texture



Among her other appearances in Norway, the duchess arrived at the Royal Palace in an ethereal, billowing Alexander McQueen gown that featured a capelike tulle layer. There was a contrast in texture in the silhouette — a smooth, silky bodice with sparkling crystal embellishment around the collar and a flowy, pleated skirt. Middleton completed her look with silver Oscar de la Renta pumps that matched the outfit’s crystal detail.

Kate Middleton wears Oscar de la Renta pumps under an Alexander McQueen dress. Rex Shutterstock

On Jan. 30, Middleton attended a dinner given by the British ambassador in Stockholm. The duchess’ gown was gold with large floral patterns from the top of her ruched high-neck collar to the floor-length skirt. Wine-colored pumps pulled together the outfit.

Kate Middleton wears a floral-print dress in Stockholm. Rex Shutterstock

