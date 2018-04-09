Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Heaven-Sent in Ethereal White Gown at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Chrissy Teigen is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, and the multihyphenate was simply glowing at last night’s Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dressed in a plunging, curve-hugging white dress by Alexandre Vauthier, Teigen cradled her growing baby bump while posing for the cameras.

The model — who shares a 1-year-old daughter, Luna, with the “Jesus Christ Superstar” performer — accessorized the Vauthier dress, featuring an embellished neckline and a ruched waist, with slinky silver sandals and a Judith Leiber Couture clutch.

The soon-to-be mom of two also wore a number of sparkly rings on her fingers, which only made her look more angelic and glamorous.

Held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, the “Lip Sync Battle” star mingled with Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner inside the event as well as House of Harlow 1960 founder Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden.

Following the awards, the 32-year-old social media sensation showed off her after-party situation on Instagram. Posting a shot of her sporting a Gucci cruise ’18 rose-print silk robe and fuzzy black slides while leaning back in an armchair in a theater room, she wrote: “movie night!!”

movie night!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:23pm PDT

