Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s All-Black Look Nods Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ Style

Chrissy Teigen is set to give birth to her second, child, a son, come June, and you can bet her maternity style is on point.
The 32-year-old model and television personality was spotted stepping out in New York City Wednesday in a head-turning all-black look featuring a wide-brim black hat reminiscent of Beyoncé’s iconic “Formation” music video look.
Teigen — who shares 1-year-old daughter Luna with husband John Legend — further accessorized her simple black dress with Fendi frames and a black leather Balenciaga Everyday printed crossbody bag.
Meanwhile, a semi-sheer black short-sleeved coat and sleek black leather pointed calf booties boasting a cone heel completed the “Lip Sync Battle” star’s outfit.
The style is similar to Saint Laurent’s cone heels, and Teigen is already a fan of the fashion house’s celeb-favorite Niki boots.
Last month, the expectant Sports Illustrated model wore the knee-high version featuring the same geometrical heel in an Instagram post with Luna in front of their family’s New York brownstone.
With her second baby on the way, Chrissy gave a sneak peek of a surprise baby shower thrown by her “besties” on social media last night. “Man. Ain’t nothin like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back,” she captioned a video posted to Instagram from the special occasion.
