Pregnant Cardi B Hits the Streets in Fierce Denim Booties With an Outfit Covered in Pearls

Cardi B had a huge weekend. Not only did the rapper drop her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” Friday, but she made her first official appearance as a musical guest on “SNL,” where she happened to reveal that she’s expecting her first child with Offset of Migos.

And Monday morning, the 25-year-old chart-topping artist made her first public appearance since confirming her pregnancy during her performance of “Be Careful” during Saturday’s show.

Paying a visit to the Hot 97 radio station in New York’s Soho neighborhood, Cardi covered up her growing baby bump with a ruffled cold-shoulder denim top and pearl shorts courtesy of Laurence & Chico.

Meanwhile,Alexander Wang’s denim Eri ankle booties, featuring a pointed toe and a zipper down the front, completed the “Bartier Cardi” rapper’s fierce baby blue denim look.

Retailing at $850, the style also boasts a sky-high 4-inch stiletto heel and the American designer’s signature ball chain trim around the sole edge.

In February, Cardi made headlines when she sat front-row in between Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann at the 37-year-old former Balenciaga creative director’s final New York Fashion Week show.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, styled by Kollin Carter, naturally wore head-to-toe Alexander Wang for the occasion, including a spring ’18 trench coat and statement-making thigh-high leather boots.

