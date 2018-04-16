Pregnant Cardi B Pays Homage to TLC, Twerks in Chunky Platform Boots at Coachella

Well, that’s one way to make a Coachella debut.

For her first-ever appearance at the much-hyped California desert festival, an expectant Cardi B took the stage — and she delivered a powerful set that reaffirmed her celebrity in the hip-hop world.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker arrived to an enthused crowd dressed in an all-white ensemble and twerked her way through a jaw-dropping performance — all while months pregnant. She dressed up her burgeoning baby bump with mesh-layered bustier tucked into a high-waisted pantsuit that featured sheer panels down each leg. Bringing out the bling and tying her hair in retro pigtails, Cardi also accessorized with black-soled white platform boots, which she eventually swapped for a pair of white high-top sneakers.

“I’m running out of breath,” she told the high-energy audience. “You know my pregnant ass.” Surrounded by a squad of backup dancers, Cardi introduced guest acts who collaborated with her on her new album, “Invasion of Privacy,” including 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy, Kehlani and YG.

Cardi B and dancers perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In an Instagram post she shared before her set, Cardi revealed that the look was a nod to R&B girl group TLC — particularly that of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes — who wore all-white to the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Mood !Boachella!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

It’s a year of firsts for Cardi, who recently released her chart-topping first album and announced that she is expecting her first child in July with rapper and fiancé Offset.

