Pippa Middleton Rocks the Cowgirl-Cool Trend in Her Favorite Studded Boots

Pippa Middleton out and about in London.

After building for several seasons, the Western trend was in full effect at Paris Fashion Week for fall ’18, with the likes of Isabel Marant and Pierre Hardy showing off cowgirl-inspired boots on the runway.

To that end, Pippa Middleton was spotted out and about in London’s Chelsea neighborhood today sporting on-trend Russell & Bromley Tristar Triple Strap Western boots.

If the style seems familiar, that’s because this isn’t the first time Middleton has stepped out in the gaucho-heeled ankle booties. Last month, the 34-year-old younger sister to the Duchess of Cambridge rocked the same soft gray suede boots featuring three golden studded buckle straps.

Pippa Middleton wearing Russell & Bromley boots. CREDIT: Splash

Also boasting an elongated toe, the shoes retail at $400.

Moreover, Middleton has worn various styles from the brand, loved by the duchess as well, on several occasions throughout the years, from wedges to knee-high boots.

The “Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends” author paired the booties with dark-wash skinny jeans, a simple belted gray wool coat with the collar popped, round frames and a black leather crossbody bag for the outing.

MIddleton in London. CREDIT: Splash

This comes just days after Pippa’s heavily pregnant older sister was captured grocery shopping at a Waitrose supermarket in Norfolk, England, wearing a pair of black suede boots with their own Western.

