Pippa Middleton’s Royal Wedding Look Features Springlike Flowers and a Fascinator

Pippa Middleton looks ready for spring at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in Windsor, England today alongside husband James Matthews.

Middleton — who is reportedly pregnant with her first child — is sporting a floral, silk dress from British label The Fold that featured long sleeves and a softly pleated skirt. For footwear, she sported strappy pumps in a beige color that perfectly completed the pleats of her dress.

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews at the royal wedding CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 34-year-old completed her stylish ensemble with a royal wedding staple: a fascinator. She selected a delicate beige fascinator with flower detailing.

Meanwhile, Matthews is wearing a white collared shirt, blue vest and gray trousers, wearing a dark overcoat over his vest. He sported dark lace-up shoes as he walked hand-in-hand alongside his wife.

Middleton and Matthews were married almost a year ago — and Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be reprising their roles from Middleton’s wedding as they watch their uncle marry today.

At the last British royal wedding between Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011, Middleton was part of the bridal party, serving as bridesmaid to her sister.

Pippa MIddleton at sister Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more guests at the 2018 royal wedding, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah and Serena Williams.

Want more?

Here’s What Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be Doing at the Royal Wedding

9 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Effortless Style

How Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Tradition With Her Style