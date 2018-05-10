Pregnant Pippa Middleton Enjoys Sunny London Stroll in Shimmery Gold Flats

Spring has finally arrived in London, and mom-to-be Pippa Middleton made the most of the sunny weather by taking a leisurely stroll through the city’s hip Chelsea neighborhood yesterday afternoon. The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her financier husband, James Matthews, was spotted carrying a hot drink and a fruit salad as she enjoyed the 70-degree day.

Pippa Middleton enjoys a spring walk in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She was casually dressed in beige cropped pants and a sleeveless floral-print blouse, with a linen blazer draped over her arm. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, not one but two cream leather handbags and a pair of shimmery gold ballet flats.

Featuring a classic round-toe silhouette and decorative bows on the toes, Middleton’s shoes are similar to French Sole’s Zoe flats.

Middleton, who frequently walks and cycles around London, is a big fan of easy-to-wear flats, wearing a wide mix of styles and brands over the years.

Related News You Won't Believe How Accurate These Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Look Nine Fashion Moms Talk Kids and Social Media Ahead of Mother's Day

Last week, she stepped out in an elegant pair of midnight-blue suede Aquazzura Love flats, trimmed with tassels and detailed with a gold heel. She also is a fan of British brand Cocorose London, which specializes in convenient foldable styles for women on the go.

Pippa Middleton walks her dog in Cocorose London flats. CREDIT: Splash News

It’s been a whirlwind time for Middleton’s extended family, as her sister, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed her third child with Prince William on April 23. Her brother-in-law Prince Harry is set to marry his fiancé, Meghan Markle, in just nine days in a Windsor, England, ceremony that Middleton and her husband are expected to attend. In addition, the couple — who celebrated their own nuptials last year — are reportedly busy overseeing major renovations to their West London home that will include the addition of a spacious nursery for their new baby.

Want more?



Pippa Middleton Rocks the Cowgirl-Cool Trend in Her Favorite Studded Boots

Pippa Middleton Bikes to the Gym in Western-Inspired Ankle Boots & $1,000 Alexachung Checked Coat