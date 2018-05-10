Check Out the New FN!

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Enjoys Sunny London Stroll in Shimmery Gold Flats

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
Pippa Middleton with husband James Matthews.
Spring has finally arrived in London, and mom-to-be Pippa Middleton made the most of the sunny weather by taking a leisurely stroll through the city’s hip Chelsea neighborhood yesterday afternoon. The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her financier husband, James Matthews, was spotted carrying a hot drink and a fruit salad as she enjoyed the 70-degree day.

pippa-middleton-shoes
Pippa Middleton enjoys a spring walk in London.
She was casually dressed in beige cropped pants and a sleeveless floral-print blouse, with a linen blazer draped over her arm. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, not one but two cream leather handbags and a pair of shimmery gold ballet flats.

Featuring a classic round-toe silhouette and decorative bows on the toes, Middleton’s shoes are similar to French Sole’s Zoe flats.

french-sole-ballet-flats

Buy: French Sole Zoe ballet flat $130
Buy it

Middleton, who frequently walks and cycles around London, is a big fan of easy-to-wear flats, wearing a wide mix of styles and brands over the years.

Last week, she stepped out in an elegant pair of midnight-blue suede Aquazzura Love flats, trimmed with tassels and detailed with a gold heel. She also is a fan of British brand Cocorose London, which specializes in convenient foldable styles for women on the go.

pippa middleton, pippa middleton cocorose london, cocorose london
Pippa Middleton walks her dog in Cocorose London flats.
It’s been a whirlwind time for Middleton’s extended family, as her sister, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed her third child with Prince William on April 23. Her brother-in-law Prince Harry is set to marry his fiancé, Meghan Markle, in just nine days in a Windsor, England, ceremony that Middleton and her husband are expected to attend. In addition, the couple — who celebrated their own nuptials last year — are reportedly busy overseeing major renovations to their West London home that will include the addition of a spacious nursery for their new baby.

