Pippa Middleton Was a Big Fan of This Brand in 2017

Pippa Middleton is a big driver of sales for fashion brands — it seems like whenever she steps out in an item, it sells out.

And in 2017, she couldn’t stop wearing Kate Spade.

While headed to the spa prior to her May wedding, Middleton wore a chic scalloped-edge tweed jacket from the label.

She sported Kate Spade looks multiple times over the course of her honeymoon.

Middleton wore a blue printed frock while on the beach in Australia with her husband, James Matthews.

And she paired a chic long-sleeved pink dress with L.K. Bennett sandals on another occasion during her honeymoon.

Liker her sister, Kate Middleton has chosen chic pieces from Kate Spade. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of statement tassel earrings by the brand multiple times, and she sported a printed Kate Spade dress in November.

As far as shoes go, neither sister has been spotted the American brand yet. But Middleton has completed her Kate Spade looks with affordable footwear, choosing Toni Pons wedges that retail for under $100 on her honeymoon.

As 2018 begins, perhaps the 34-year-old will incorporate some Kate Spade footwear into her wardrobe — the brand’s cork-soled sneakers and block-heeled sandals would fit right in with her beach-chic style sensibility.

