Pippa Middleton Bikes to the Gym in Western-Inspired Ankle Boots & $1,000 Alexachung Checked Coat

Pippa Middleton is often spotted cycling around her London neighborhood, but today is the first time the Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister has been captured sporting a coat by fellow Brit, Alexa Chung’s eponymous brand during a bike ride.

Looking ultrachic carrying a black helmet on Sunday, the 34-year-old expertly styled an $1,000 double-breasted checked tweed coat designed by FN’s 2017 Launch of the Year winner — who celebrated her sneaker collab with Superga earlier this week — with a pair of Russell & Bromley Tristar Triple Strap Western boots.

Coming in soft gray suede, the gaucho heeled ankle bootie featuring three golden studded buckle straps paired perfectly with Middleton’s long multicolored gray, black, white and yellow jacket.

Also boasting an elongated toe, the cowboy-inspired style courtesy of the luxury family-owned British footwear and handbag company, retails at $400.

Moreover, this is hardly the first time Kate Middleton’s only sister has stepped out in shoes from Russell & Bromley. Pippa has worn various styles from the brand, loved by the duchess as well, on several occasions throughout the years, from wedges to knee-high boots.

The English socialite, columnist and author of “Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends” also wore a black sweater teamed with dark-wash skinny jeans underneath her coat and pulled her look together with a pair of oversize frames and a black backpack.

Pippa’s outing comes just a day after Prince William and Kate Middleton, who is eight months pregnant with the couple’s third child, made a royal appearance at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in west London.

