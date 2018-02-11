Kate Upton Adds Edge to the Little Black Dress at Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Kate Upton at Philipp Plein's NYFW fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

From UFOs and a Transformers-like robot to a Migos performance and appearance by supermodel Irina Shayk, the fashion week extravaganza at Philipp Plein’s fall 2018 show proved the designer’s penchant for the outrageous.

Of course, this invited a star-studded front row — with Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Justin Dior Combs all making the trek to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where guests were treated with a highly Instagrammable ski-sloped set.

The Sports Illustrated veteran sizzled in a little black dress, appropriately accessorizing with a furry-lined leather jacket and square-toed patent boots.

Kate Upton in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Justice opted for a floral-print silk number, which tastefully contrasted with fishnet tights and hoop earrings.

Victoria Justice in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

The younger Combs, son of rap impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs, stood out in a double-breasted red coat paired with sleek black sneakers.

Justin Dior Combs at Philipp Plein’s fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik was also spotted on the front row, rocking a cropped shirt and high-waisted pants.

Shanina Shaik in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Following Teyana Taylor’s jaw-dropping catwalk performance and convicted felon-turned-model Jeremy Meeks serving time on the runway, it seems that Plein’s season just keeps getting bigger and better.

See more celebs fill the front row at Philipp Plein’s fall 2018 show.

