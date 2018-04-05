Pharrell Williams Never Ages: A Look at His Style Over the Years on His 45th Birthday

There’s no denying Pharrell Williams’ influence in the fashion industry. He’s collaborated with Adidas and Chanel as well as had his face hand-painted on high-tops — and that’s only skimming the surface of his impact.
Moreover, the singer-songwriter and designer, who turns 45 today, has always had his own inimitable style. FN is celebrating Williams’ birthday by highlighting some of his out-there shoe looks through the years.
For an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last year in December, the “Happy” hitmaker showed off a Human Made leather jacket worn over a casual T-shirt with distressed jeans and the ultra-buzzed-about Balenciaga Triple S.
While spending time in France in 2016, Pharrell donned bold pearl-embellished Chanel sunglasses, distressed patchwork jeans and his own yellow Adidas Human Race NMD sneakers.
Meanwhile, the record producer wore limited-edition Ugg boots in collaboration with Junya Watanabe on multiple occasions throughout 2014. Here, at an airport, Williams made sure to standout by adding an Indiana Jones-inspired hat, tinted frames, a navy and yellow bomber jacket featuring polka dot sleeves and a bevy of chains around his neck.
Years prior in 2012, the N.E.R.D artist rocked customized Timberland boots boasting the Chanel logo on one toe and red laces. Pharrell completed his look with jeans and a turquoise cap by his own Billionaire Boys Club brand as well as a simple flannel shirt over a black printed tee.
Check out the gallery for more of Pharrell’s style through 2002.
Want more?
Pharrell and Adidas Are Releasing Crazy-Colorful Stan Smith Shoes for Spring ’18