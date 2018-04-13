Paris Jackson Embraces the ‘Underboob’ Trend in Dior

Paris Jackson is known for risk-taking style — and she kicked off Coachella weekend in fashion at the Dior Sauvage party in Pioneertown, Calif., yesterday.

The 20-year-old opted for a revealing look, showing off her tattooed midriff in an “underboob”-baring bra with matching underwear from Dior. She completed her sultry look with a see-through skirt — complete with a colorful print — and a leather jacket tied around her waist.

Paris Jackson at Dior's Sauvage party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jackson embraced the change of season with her footwear, opting for an olive-colored flatform espadrille sandal. The late King of Pop’s daughter added a Coachella-appropriate twist to her look with a silky scarf, which she wore tied in her hair, and layered necklaces.

Paris Jackson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, who took a cue from Jackson with her style, opting for an exposed bra and semisheer skirt. Ambrosio added a festivallike element to her look with a hat and wore chunky black boots underneath her skirt — choosing footwear that works perfectly in the desert sand.

Alessandra Ambrosio at Dior's Sauvage party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As Coachella weekend ramps up, many stars and music fans will be making their way out to the desert in festival-ready attire. As far as footwear goes, both Jackson and Ambrosio opted for chic styles that can live up to the elements. Heels for Coachella are a major no-no — but a sturdy boot (or a sneaker) works perfectly for the event.

