Check Out the New FN!

Paris Jackson Embraces the ‘Underboob’ Trend in Dior

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Paris Jackson, underboob trend, dior
Paris Jackson
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Paris Jackson is known for risk-taking style — and she kicked off Coachella weekend in fashion at the Dior Sauvage party in Pioneertown, Calif., yesterday.

The 20-year-old opted for a revealing look, showing off her tattooed midriff in an “underboob”-baring bra with matching underwear from Dior. She completed her sultry look with a see-through skirt — complete with a colorful print — and a leather jacket tied around her waist.

paris jackson, dior sauvage, bra, sheer skirt, coachella
Paris Jackson at Dior's Sauvage party.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jackson embraced the change of season with her footwear, opting for an olive-colored flatform espadrille sandal. The late King of Pop’s daughter added a Coachella-appropriate twist to her look with a silky scarf, which she wore tied in her hair, and layered necklaces.

paris jackson, dior sauvage, bra, sheer skirt, coachella
Paris Jackson
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, who took a cue from Jackson with her style, opting for an exposed bra and semisheer skirt. Ambrosio added a festivallike element to her look with a hat and wore chunky black boots underneath her skirt — choosing footwear that works perfectly in the desert sand.

Alessandra Ambrosio, dior sauvage, coachella weekend,
Alessandra Ambrosio at Dior's Sauvage party.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As Coachella weekend ramps up, many stars and music fans will be making their way out to the desert in festival-ready attire. As far as footwear goes, both Jackson and Ambrosio opted for chic styles that can live up to the elements. Heels for Coachella are a major no-no — but a sturdy boot (or a sneaker) works perfectly for the event.

Want more?

Paris Jackson Celebrates 20th Birthday in Barely-There Minidress and Go-Go Boots

Paris Jackson’s Ready for Spring in Bikini Halter Top and Sandals at H&M Party

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad