Paris Hilton Gets Engaged to Chris Zylka While Wearing Lange Ski Boots

Paris Hilton is ready for 2018 to be her best year yet. She kicked off her year by getting engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, on the slopes while on a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colo.

For the occasion, Hilton sported a coordinated ski ensemble with black, white and silver detailing. The former “Simple Life” star completed her functional look with Lange ski boots.

Chris Zylka presents Paris Hilton with an engagement ring. Courtesy of Instagram

Zylka matched his fiancée in a black ski jacket and gray pants, topping off his look with Salomon ski boots. The 32-year-old bent down on one knee as he presented Hilton with a tear-shaped diamond ring.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka get engaged in Aspen, Colo. Courtesy of Instagram

Hilton shared news of her engagement with her Instagram followers, writing, “ I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.😍”

The 36-year-old has shared other shots throughout the couple’s ski trip. Previously, Hilton hit the slopes in a hot-pink ensemble, pairing a bubblegum-colored puffer jacket with a matching helmet and goggles. She also posted images in a glamorous New Year’s Eve look — a gold and black striped dress — as she rang in the new year with Rita Ora and Sofia Richie.

#AspenBaes🔥 #NYESquad 🎉👯👯👯👯🎉 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:30am PST

Hilton’s ski boots feature Thinsulate layers for warmth in damp and cold conditions. The boots come with women-specific cuffs to ensure an upright stance while skiing. The functional boots are available online for $349.95.

Lange SX 80 Ski Boots Courtesy of REI

