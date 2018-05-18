Paris Hilton Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Nude-Illusion Dress & Pointy Pumps at amfAR Gala

As an entrepreneur, party fixture and former runway model, Paris Hilton has used her body in different ways over the years. Last night in Cannes, France, at amfAR’s 25th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, she used it to show her love of flowers.

Hilton arrived in a stunning gown by designer Nicolas Jebran featuring pretty perennials from top to bottom with crystal bead embellishments on nude-illusion panels. Though slightly obscured, her taupe pointy pumps on pin-thin stiletto heels were visible through the semisheer fabric.

While posing for photos on the carpet, the DJ suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction and had to drop to the floor to make adjustments to the skirt and train around her pumps. Fortunately she avoided any unwanted exposures and no visible damage to the dress by Nicolas Jebran. Her fiancé, actor Chris Zylka — who looked dapper in a tux with embellished black Gucci brogues — came to her rescue and helped maneuver the train of her skirt.

Paris Hilton wears a dress by Nicolas Jebran with taupe pumps at the 2018 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of course, long flowy dresses look beautiful, but sometimes they aren’t practical while strutting in stilettos — and Hilton made a case for eschewing the combo.

The annual fundraiser, held during the Cannes Film Festival, attracted other boldface-name supermodels and entertainers who lent a boost of star power to support amfAR’s initiatives on AIDS and HIV research.

In addition to her namesake shoe brand, Hilton’s business ventures include a successful fragrance collection and bookings worldwide as a DJ.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka, wearing Gucci brogues. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

