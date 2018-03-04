This Fall 2018 Shoe Trend is a Best Contender for Sunday’s Oscars Red Carpet

View Slideshow Naomie Harris in a Calvin Klein dress and bejeweled sandals at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Today, as red carpet stylists scramble in the usual pandemonium that precedes an awards show, finalizing the last touches — and in some cases, making a last minute dress switch — there are plenty of decisions to consider, but shoes are very often the last call.

The gown is the biggest decision, followed by the jewels (both of which are often negotiated for hefty fees by big fashion and jewelry houses). Shoes, along with bags, can be considered neutralizers to dresses and jewels, and the biggest concern usually has to do with lengthening one’s leg (hence the nude heels trend and the popularity of styles like Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandal).

A Miu Miu embellished satin sandal with a crystal kitten heel, paired with a Simon Teakle vintage platinum and diamond bracelet and single-line diamond bracelet, and an Oscar Heyman pink sapphire and diamond bracelet. Fashion editor: Shannon Adducci KANJI ISHII

But there is one shoe trend that could bring more attention down to the red carpet (literally). Shoes with jewel-like accents have been popping up in designer collections for this spring and pre-fall, and there was even more bling at fall ’18 presentations during fashion month.

Aquazzura’s satin and crystal Gem Palace sandal, $1,600, paired with Oscar Heyman orange sapphire, spessartite and diamond cocktail rings. KANJI ISHII

At Aquazzura, colorful crystals and satin paired with black feathers, while at Roger Vivier, designer Bruno Frisoni debuted a series of black velvet sandals with plenty of crystals that resembled baguette diamonds. And Giuseppe Zanotti continuted to prove he was the king of bling sandals, with lots of crystal embellishments, but there were also plenty of more demure options in black and red velvet that only had crystal detailing on the heel — an easy entry for actresses looking for more subtlety.

A crystal “S” shoe clip from Stuart Weitzman.

Shoes with bejeweled accents are nothing new, of course. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, diamond and colored stone “clips” were multi-purpose jewels that women could wear as brooches, earrings and as shoe clips, adorning basic satin pumps. Stuart Weitzman has taken a cue from the past, offering crystal shoe clips that can slip on and off satin flats and heels.

Naomie Harris at the 2017 Academy Awards, wearing a Calvin Klein dress and bejeweled shoes paired with her earrings.

Some actresses have given the trend a try. At last year’s Academy Awards, Naomie Harris wore a pair of Calvin Klein’s satin and crystal sandals (with alternating toe and ankle straps), which she paired with a shorter white cocktail dress with a train (also by Calvin Klein), which allowed the shoes to be on full display.

Jaime King at HBO’s Emmy Award after party in September 2017, wearing a sparkling dress and equally sparkling Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

And last fall at the HBO Emmy Award after-party, Jaime King rocked a pair of crystal embellished Giuseppe Zanotti sandals that were equally as bold as the sequin Oscar de la Renta strapless dress (which she also paired with a massive diamond ear cuff).

Rene Caovilla’s Cleo Strass rhinestone embellished sandal with Beladora’s vintage Bulgari Tubogas gold snake watch, a Bulgari Serpenti pink gold and diamond band and an Effy diamond and gold ring. KANJI ISHII

Jewelry shoes don’t always require crystal or rhinestone embellishments, though: Sometimes, the perfect metallic can mimic gold. At last year’s Oscars, Jessica Biel went for full-on metal with a Kaufman Franco sequined gown, which she paired with a massive Tiffany & Co. gold and diamond necklace and gold Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Jessica Biel in a Tiffany & Co. gold and diamond necklace and a Kaufman Franco gown.

Christian Louboutin’s Actina gold metallic slingback pump, paired with a Beladora vintage gold domed cuff, gold bangle and gold shrimp ring, a Buccellati Etoilée gold and diamond cuff and Rombi Eternelle ring and a Verdura Kensington gold cuff and diamond and gold Twisted band ring. KANJI ISHII

Embellished evening shoes also don’t have to be a high heel, as more designers are offering bejeweled flats and kitten heels that are just as chic (and maybe even more so) than their towering counterparts. Last year, Gal Gadot proved that evening gowns can be worn with a flatter, more comfortable evening shoe, and designers have taken note.

From left: Roger Vivier Mule Sin Crown Jewels satin mule, Giannico Daphne satin and crystal pump, Paul Andrew Arco suede and crystal slide, Manolo Blahnik Pralina satin and crystal flat, and Stuart Weitzman Muletown silk satin flat with crystal letter shoe clip. Shoes paired with diamond brooches and rings by Beladora, Kwiat and Picchiotti. KANJI ISHII

