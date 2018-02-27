Oprah and More Celebs Wore Pretty Blue Sparkles at the ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Premiere

View Slideshow Oprah on the red carpet at the "A Wrinkle in Time" movie premiere. Rex Shutterstock

A star-studded cast featuring Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon made for an equally star-studded red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”

On Monday, Winfrey and the balance of the Ava Duvernay-directed film brought all eyes to the present when they converged at the El Capitan Theatre alongside celebrity guests such as Tracee Ellis-Ross and Yara Shahidi. While DuVernay opted for hot pink at the function, Winfrey and a troupe of others countered with cool and pretty blue sparkles.

Oprah in an Atelier Versace dress and sparkling pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Winfrey, who plays Mrs. Which in the movie, was sophisticated-chic in a navy midi dress from Atelier Versace. The style featured sheer, sparkling details on the shoulders and waist that matched the media mogul’s shiny pumps.

Storm Reid wears a Coach gown. Rex Shutterstock

Storm Reid plays the lead role of Meg Murry in the film. The 14-year-old starlet looked every bit the princess in a tiered Coach gown with hues that ranged from light powder blue to royal blue.

Tessa Thompson wears a Miu Miu gown with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson was reminiscent of an evening under the moon and the stars in a midnight blue Miu Miu gown. The “Dear White People” actress wore metallic silver platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti to play up the jewels adorning the dress.

Angela Bassett wears a Greta Constantine look with Loriblu shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Leave it to Angela Bassett — who stunned on the “Black Panther” red carpet in a bold yellow, fringed monochrome Naeem Khan look — to completely shimmer in the sea of blue. Her midfriff-exposing sequined number from Greta Constantine revealed a hint of her Loriblu peep-toe heels.

