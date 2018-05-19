Oprah Makes a Statement in Head-to-Toe Blush for Royal Wedding

Oprah looked stylish as she attends the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England today.

The talk show icon is sporting a long-sleeved blush dress with lace detailing along the bustline and at the hem, which she paired with a wide-brimmed hat that featured fluffy detailing and a pale pink flower.

Oprah steps out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She completed her chic look with pointy-toe pumps in the same blush shade as her dress, adding some height to her look and making for a spring appropriate ensemble that would not have seemed out of place at the Kentucky Derby.

The 64-year-old adhered perfectly to the dress code on Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding invitations, which asks that female attendees sport a “day dress and a hat,” while males are expected to wear a “morning suit or lounge suit.”

Although Oprah seems like a no-brainer to invite to any star-studded affair, she did not make an appearance at the 2011 wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William, which had a similar dress code.

Oprah was not the only famous face in the crowd as Prince Harry and Markle celebrated their nuptials with 600 guests. Other celebrity attendees included David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

