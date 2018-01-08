Oprah Chooses Sophia Webster for Her Big Night at the Golden Globes

Oprah at the Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey delivered a powerful, passionate and timely speech at tonight’s 75th Annual Golden Globes, where she received the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.

In a nod to female designers, the legend wore Sophia Webster’s black velvet Coco crystal pumps and a Versace dress to accept the honor.

“I want all the girls watching to know that a new day is on the horizon,” Oprah told the crowd, who saluted her with multiple standing ovations. “When that new days finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say “me too” again.

Oprah, the first-ever black woman to receive the prestigious honor, recalled when she was a little girl watching Sidney Poitier become the first black actor to win the Academy Award For Best Actor in 1964. “It is not lost on me that there are little girls watching [me tonight]” she said. “It is an honor and privilege to share the evening with them and the men and women who made this possible.”

The celebrated actress, talk show host and activist also applauded the women who have bravely come forward to share their #metoo stories to fight back against sexual assault and harassment.”What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” said Winfrey, who also said she valued the press more than ever before.

