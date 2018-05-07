Olivia Munn & More Stars Glisten in Gold at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is tonight — and gold dresses are quickly emerging as one of the hottest trends at this year’s event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.

Olivia Munn was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet in gold, choosing a glistening, chainmail dress by H&M as she walked the red carpet. The custom gown featured sultry details, including a plunging neckline, open sides and a thigh-high slit.

Olivia Munn on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She paired her dress with golden Christian Louboutin pumps and a headdress for a glimmering look from head to toe.

Another look at Olivia Munn's gold outfit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jasmine Sanders — who fittingly has the Instagram handle “@goldenbarbie” — also sported a gold dress from H&M. The model wore an elegant ballgown with a thigh-high slit, accessorizing with strappy sandals in the same glistening shade.

Jasmine Sanders wears gold at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfrield shone in a gold dress as well. The “Mean Girls” star sported a princessy Prada gown in a bright gold, completing her look with a shiny tiara.

Amanda Seyfried hits the red carpet in Prada. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Katy Perry also opted for gold — putting an angelic spin on the “Heavenly Bodies” theme in a gold minidress with dramatic wings and thigh-high boots.

Katy Perry walks the Met Gala stairs in a dramatic look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

