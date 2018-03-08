Olivia Munn Debuts Her First Permed Hairdo & Playful Gucci Rainbow Combat Boots

Olivia Munn leaving a salon in L.A. on Wednesday. Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Munn was spotted leaving a hair appointment with a new ‘do yesterday.

Emerging from Mare Salon in West Hollywood, Calif., the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress showed off a fresh perm hairstyle as well as a Notorious B.I.G. T-shirt sans pants and Gucci combat boots.

Documenting the process of her “first permanent wave” experience on her Instagram story, the 37-year-old shared videos of her getting her wet tresses twisted by Kiley Fitzgerald, who has also done the perms for Emma Stone and Jaime King.

Olivia Munn wearing Gucci boots in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

Munn also took a minute to highlight her $980 “Trip” hiker boots from the Italian luxury brand, posting a boomerang of the chunky-heeled lug-sole style featuring a smooth black leather upper, a playful rainbow-striped collar and thick red laces tied around the ankle.

The former “Daily Show” correspondent’s booties were completed with a rounded toe, Gucci’s signature Sylvie Web stripe appliqués and logo and bee embroidering on the tongue.

Furthermore, Olivia pulled her look together with a speckled white Madewell Donegal Kent cardigan, semi-sheer black stockings and a black leather quilted backpack by Chanel.

The “Ocean’s 8” starlet also posted a picture of her T-shirt bearing Barron Claiborne’s famous 1997 photograph of the iconic late rapper to her Instagram grid along with the lyrics “if you don’t know, now you know,” from one his biggest hits “Notorious BIG-Juicy.”

Olivia Munn leaving a hair appointment. Splash

