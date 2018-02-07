You’ll Never Guess What Shoes Olivia Culpo Wore to Her Senior Prom

Olivia Culpo Courtesy of Nine West

Olivia Culpo just went down memory lane. The style influencer and former Miss Universe was on hand to celebrate Nine West’s 40th anniversary last night in New York.

When asked about her first memory of the brand, Culpo couldn’t help but remember her Nine West sandals she wore to her senior prom.

“They were bedazzled, gold and strappy with jewels,” she said. “I felt really confident.”

Olivia Culpo wearing a Moschino minidress and Nine West heels with Wolford socks. Courtesy of Nine West

At the party, Nine West also launched its vintage-inspired capsule collection. Featuring 11 styles, the limited-edition line includes signature silhouettes and trends from the past four decades, including platform heels with a nod to the ’70s, architectural pumps that defined the ’80s and wedges that epitomized the ’90s.

Nine West 40th anniversary capsule collection on display. Courtesy of Nine West

Culpo got into the retro spirit by wearing Nine West’s kitten-heeled pumps with a Moschino checkered minidress. She wore the all-white shoes with a pair of ankle-high Wolford socks.

“With this being throwback-themed, I wanted to go ’60s, and the shoes and socks are a good combo along with the hair,” she said of her look.

On showing off socks with shoes, she added, “I think it’s something people dabble with. It’s a statement. I’m comfortable with it. Anything that dresses up a look is exciting. I personally like to coordinate my handbags with my shoes. I like them to match. Usually I base my whole outfit around my shoes.”

As for her favorite footwear trends of the moment, Culpo said, “I have been loving the kitten heel. I also love red shoes, but they seem to be phasing out.”

Olivia Culpo and Nine West CEO Joel Oblonsky. Courtesy of Nine West

