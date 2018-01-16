North West and Penelope Disick Twin in Adidas Kicks for a Trampoline Park Playdate

Penelope Disick (L) and North West. Rex Shutterstock

Kardashian cousins North West and Penelope Disick had quite the stylish playdate together yesterday.

The famous best friends stepped out in Sherman Oaks, Calif. — accompanied by Penelope’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian — both dressed in sporty Adidas track pants and sneakers. Four-year-old trendsetter North, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, accessorized her look with an oversized dark denim jacket, blue concert T-shirt and Adidas’ retro-inspired Campus lace-up kicks. Five-year-old Penelope wore a simple white T-shirt and gray Adidas Powerphase Calabasas sneakers, the latest release from Kanye’s red-hot Yeezy line. Her mom sported the same kicks in white, along with a pair of maroon and red Yeezy Calabasas track pants.

The kids were joined by Sophia and Justin Pippen (the tweenaged daughter and son of basketball legend Scottie Pippen), family friend Jonathan Cheban and Penelope’s 8-year-old brother, Mason. The group was trailed by a team of camera people, likely shooting scenes for the family’s long-running E! reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

After enjoying some sushi at a local restaurant, they paid a visit to a SkyZone park, where they spent time jumping and playing on the trampolines. Kourtney shared some of the fun in a short Instagram story.

The Kardashian’s TV show just wrapped up a much-anticipated two-night special during which Khloé Kardashian revealed her surprise pregnancy to her family. She is expecting her first child this spring with her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.