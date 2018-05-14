Nicki Minaj Performs in the Rain Wearing Dior Undergarments With See-Through Chanel Boots

Nicki Minaj is a busy woman and doesn’t have time to let little things like rain get in the way of a killer performance. So when Future closed Rolling Loud festival in Miami last night by bringing the hitmaker out to perform her new single “Chun-Li,” she was covered — and in designer duds, no less.

The native New Yorker took the stage at the hip-hop concert in a waterproof look featuring a striped bra top and matching short-shorts courtesy of Dior with a PVC hat, poncho and boots, all from Chanel.

Chun A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on May 13, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

The over-the-knee see-through boots the Trinidadian rapper sported incorporated a black cap toe and heel. They debuted on the runway for spring ’18 at Paris Fashion Week.

Minaj took to Instagram to give her water-repellent ensemble a shoutout. “#RollingLoud Thank God I was dressed for the rain 😅 boot+hat+poncho: Chanel 🌷 top+shorts: Dior 🌹dope crowd, thank you 🙏🏽♥😜,” she wrote along with a snap of herself getting into the back of a car.

The 25-year-old — who announced last week at the Met Gala that her upcoming fourth studio album, “Queen,” will drop on June 15 — shared another shot of her designer getup accessorized with a watch, rings, bracelets and a new blinged-out Rafaello-made chain reading the name of her new release.

Want more?

Nicki Minaj Sports Bondage Boots and a Very Edgy Top for New Music Video

Nicki Minaj Breaks the Internet Posing Topless in Rihanna’s Favorite $10,000 Boots

Nicki Minaj Wears Dangerous-Looking Spiked Heels at Lakers Game